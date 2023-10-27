Board of Higher Education still considering allowing recruiters to use Tik Tok

The state Board of Higher Education is considering whether to allow campuses to use Tik Tok as a student recruiting tool.

Gov. Doug Burgum banned the use of Tik Tok on state owned computers, because of its ties to China. And the University System has echoed that action. But recruiters have said Tik Tok is the top social media platform for high school and college age students.

"I know that Tik Tok is a platform a lot of younger, prospective students utilize," said Board Student Member Sadie Hanson. "Having the ability to market and recruit those students, I think would be the primary reason for institutions to use it."

Two institutions – Dickinson State University and the North Dakota State College of Science – have asked for the waivers.

The system’s IT director suggested using a virtual keyboard and cloud computing, and limiting access to recruiters.

Board Member Kevin Black said he’s not comfortable with using Tik Tok.

"But I do look to the presidents to use their judgement to say — given everything that is going on in the world, and our continued escalation with China — is Tik Tok the right way to reach students?" Black said.

A Board committee will take another look at the issue.