17 year old male dead after an officer involved shooting in south Bismarck

A 17 year old Bismarck male who allegedly shot at a another juvenile is dead, after being shot by Bismarck police in the Kirkwood Mall parking lot.

Police say they responded to a report of gunfire in the area on south Third Street, shortly after midnight Sunday. They received multiple calls about gunfire. The shooting led police to investigate Nicholas Bruington for allegedly shooting at another juvenile. The other juvenile is not believed to be injured.

Officers stopped a car that Bruington was a passenger in shortly before two am. Police say he had a firearm, and did not follow commands. He was shot at by three Bismarck police officers. They began life-saving measures until he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Bruington was pronounced dead there.

The three officers were uninjured. All have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.