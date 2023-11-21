Turkey 'pardoned' at the State Capitol

A tradition in the United States, and in North Dakota – some turkeys are “pardoned” for Thanksgiving.

At a ceremony in the state Capitol in Bismarck, North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller did that for a 22 pound bird named “Henrietta” – or “Hen” for short.

"Henrietta, count your blessings, because this year, you won't be roasted and serve with a dressing," Miller said. "On behalf of Gov. Burgum, we'd like to pardon this turkey. Henrietta, you're free for another Thanksgiving."

As part of the ceremony, the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated 16 frozen turkeys to the Heaven’s Helper Soup Café and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

"We've been doing it for over 40-some years," said Federation President David Rude. "We care small — we only raise a million birds per year, about 17 million pounds."

Rude said that's small compared to Minnesota — the number one turkey raising state.

"They raise 37.5 million birds," Rude said. "We're pretty small, but we do what we can ."

North Dakota has nine farms producing turkeys.