Ian Cramer faces upgrade charges in the high speed incident that ended in the death of a Mercer County deputy

More charges have been levied against a Bismarck man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase, that ended in Mercer County, with a deputy sheriff being killed.

42 year old Ian Cramer – the adopted son of Sen. Kevin Cramer – appeared in court Monday. It’s alleged he took off from Bismarck, led law enforcement on a high speed chase, which ended west of Beulah, when Cramer allegedly slammed into a parked sheriff’s patrol car, and that car hit and killed deputy Paul Martin.

Originally, Cramer was charged with manslaughter. But South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler said it has been upgraded to a charge of homicide, while fleeing a police officer. That is an "A" felony, which carries a maximum 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Cramer also faces three other felony charges, four misdemeanors and an infraction. He's alleged to have meth and marijuana.

Bond remains at $500,000 — and Cramer is being held in the Mercer County Jail.

In a statement earlier, Sen. Cramer acknowledged his son has mental health issues.