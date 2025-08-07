Severe weather today could include all hazards

This afternoon and evening has potential for strong to severe weather across much of the state.

Megan Jones is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

"Right now we have a level three out of five risk for most of the state, which is numerous severe thunderstorms."

Jones says because of some rain showers this morning in northwestern North Dakota, forecasters are still working on exact timing of today’s storms. But she says two different scenarios are possible.

"One is that the storms in eastern Montana right now are going to be moving into the state early this afternoon, and we could have severe thunderstorms with that especially in western and parts of central North Dakota. With those storms, we would see certainly all hazards at play - very large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes certainly not out of the question."

Jones says storms could then move into the state from eastern Montana later this evening that would move across the state overnight.

"Potentially in a line of storms, the primary hazard would be strong straight-line winds. but again - there could be some spin-up tornadoes along that line as well. So really everything is at play today and it is a little messy right now especially with the ongoing showers and thunderstorms. So we really encourage everyone to stay up to date with the forecast to get the latest information."

Jones says another level three threat is forecast for tomorrow across much of eastern North Dakota, which may or may not be influenced by the weather that takes place today. She also reminds people who may be spending time outdoors to be mindful of lightning, as a storm does not need to be overhead for lightning to strike.