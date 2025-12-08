A winter storm is blowing in Tuesday

Northeastern North Dakota, as well as the southern Red River Valley, will see impacts from a winter storm Tuesday.

Daniel Robinson is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says a quick 1-3 inch snowfall is what’s landing in much of the same areas today, but tomorrow there will be more snow, and wind.

Robinson says it will begin with freezing rain and mixed precipitation. Accumulations will be greatest in a narrow band of snow – but it’s hard to pinpoint where that will happen. He thinks it could only be about ten to twenty miles wide.

"Within that band, there would be expected to be anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow. That won't impact everyone in the heavier snow in the north and east, but at this point the signal is pretty high that that type of narrow band could form. And those tend to carry low predictability ranges, in exactly where they form."

Robinson says winds should pick up in the afternoon and evening, making travel difficult and visibility low.