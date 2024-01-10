Hornbacher's makes major gift to Great Plains Food Bank

During the month of December, customers at Hornbacher’s grocery stores in the Fargo-Moorhead area donated to the Feed Hope Campaign to support the Great Plains Food Bank.

President Matt Leiseth says people were asked at checkout if they could donate 1, 3, 5 or more dollars to the campaign. Today Leiseth presented a check to the Food Bank for $98,991, and he says it never ceases to amaze him how the community always steps up to help those in need.

"I don't know if the community really realizes what a great partner the Great Plains Food Bank is for our community; not only supporting the entire state of North Dakota, but the real support that's happening for food pantries, and getting the word out about what the need really is. Hunger is a silent problem where you don't necessarily know that the kid next door is skipping a meal, or the parents are. The advocacy the Great Plains Food Bank continues to do for us - gets the word out, and helps us all make a difference."

Melissa Sobolik is CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank. She says the gift will go a long way in supporting hungry people in North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota. Sobolik says for every dollar given, two meals are provided – adding up to nearly 200,000 meals. And she says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

"We've seen, ever since COVID, our numbers have been higher - people need more food assistance in all corners of the state. Here at home, especially we are seeing our numbers increase. Our food supplies were down 14 percent over last year while the need increased, so we need dollars, we need food, we need all of that in order to make sure people don't go hungry tonight."

Leiseth says the Feed Hope Campaign began back in 2011, and since then the community has given over $995,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank.