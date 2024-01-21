Progress in rolling out the "State Interoperable Radio Network" -- but with a few 'hiccups'

Progress continues in rolling out the new “Statewide Interoperable Radio Network.”

This will allow first responders statewide to talk with each other. Previously, they couldn’t – because of different communication systems.

But there have been a few “hiccups” along the way.

"We had hoped to have the project completed by 2025," said Rep. Glenn Bosch (R-Bismarck), who sponsored the measure to create "SIRN." "We had a couple of supply chain issues."

Bosch said it now looks like the system will be completed in the summer of 2026. He said agencies that are now using "SIRN" give it high marks.

"All indications we've gotten from our first responders is that the quality is excellent," Bosch said. "They're happy with the coverage, and we are really looking forward to having the complete system built out."

Bosch said there are still administrative things to be worked out – especially “governance,” that is, who will have the oversight of the statewide system.

"Up to this point, North Dakota Information Technology has been taking the lead on the project management," Bosch said. "We need to decide what that looks like after the system has been built out."