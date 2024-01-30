HHS launches 'Love You to Stay'

North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department has launched a new recruitment initiative.

It’s called “Love You to Stay.” The purpose is to help incentivize new health care graduates and established health professionals to choose North Dakota for their careers.

"As we know, this shortage in health care professionals results in a shortage in the services that are provided to our citizens," said North Dakota State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi. "As we are looking to making North Dakota the healthiest state, it is very important to have the health care professionals , as well as the health care workforce, that will be able to meet the demand and the needs of our citizens."

Wehbi said there are several incentive programs designed to keep those professionals here – including a dental loan repayment program and a healthcare professional student loan program. HHS said those programs have heledp 50 to 75 health professionals by providing about $2.2 million in state and federal money for student loan repayment

Details are available on the North Dakota Health Services Corp Website.