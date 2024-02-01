If you think it's dry, it is

If you think it’s been dry in North Dakota, you’re correct.

"We've had a fairly decent snow deficit, going all the way back to October," said National Weather Service Hydrologist Allen Schlag of Bismarck. "We had the first big snowstorm of the season then."

Schlag said the snow melted — and the region didn't see snow again until November.

"December was quite warm," Schlag said. "And that melted much of the snow."

Schlag said winter is a big "reset button" for moisture.

"We will often go into a winter dry, and then we get a lot of snow," Schlag said.

Schlag said the region might see some rain this weekend, as warmer temperatures hang around. And he said it sounds like things could become a little more active soon.

"It certainly looks like the models and short term outlooks suggest we're going to have a period of more activity over the next couple of weeks," Schlag said. "Will it amount to much? That's a good question."

Schlag said the moisture coming in this weekend will be rain.

"Most people will see something under a quarter of an inch," Schlag said.

Schlag said he would like to see somewhere around an inch and a half of water equivalent in the snow on the ground. But he said this year, that might be tough to achieve.