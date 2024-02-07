Reported sexual assault victim numbers increasing in Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding areas

The Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck is reporting a 25 percent increase in the number of sexual assault victims in 2023, compared with 2022.

The Center serves a seven-county area in south central North Dakota.

Center Executive director Michelle Erickson said it’s hard to pinpoint the reasons for the increase.

"Over the last couple of years, there's been a lot of advertising of our services — a monthly billboard, a newsletter," Erickson said. "I'm hoping that we're just reaching more people, and they're coming forward now."

Erickson said if that's the case— great.

"Then we're able to try and hold the offenders more accountable, if we know that it's happening," Erickson said.

The Center served 1427 adult clients in 2023. Erickson said there was a 4 percent increase in the number of new domestic violence victims, and an 8 percent increase in the number of children sheltered.