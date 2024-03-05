Trump wind NDGOP cacucs, all 29 convention delegates

North Dakota Republicans held their Presidential caucuses Tuesday night.

And the winner is Donald Trump.

The GOP says over 1900 people turned out for the caucus, held in various locations across the state. Trump received 84 percent of the vote – and that means he has all of the state’s 29 delegates.

GOP Chair Sandi Sanford addressed the delegates virtually.

"You are hard-working North Dakotans," Sanford said. "You love the state of North Dakota. You love your country. You cherish family values. And casting your ballot tonight is important to you, as well as to me, as we believe in the processes that allow all American citizens the opportunity to vet and choose our candidates."

Gov. Doug Burgum spoke for Trump. Also speaking were candidates Nicki Haley and David Stuckenberg. All also spoke via ZOOM.