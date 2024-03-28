Fargo Fire is recruiting new fire fighters

Beginning next week, the Fargo Fire Department will be accepting applications to fill open firefighter positions.

Division Chief Craig Nelson says the open spots will be at a new fire department being built, as well as to account for any firefighters leaving or retiring from the profession. Applicants should have completed at least a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old when they apply…

"They take a written test, and then we take the highest scores from the written test and they go on to an interview. And then, after the interview process, the scores are put together and we create a list that we hire off of. So that's what we'll use for the next year as we do new recruit classes. We are opening up a new fire station, probably late summer, early fall is when it's targeted to open. The class we do this summer is to help fill positions for the growth of the department."

Nelson says last year, Fargo Fire responded to more than 14,000 calls for service. He says fire fighters are trained to respond to a variety of different scenarios.

"Applicants that end up being successful in the process, get hired and go through the academy, end up getting a Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 certification. That covers a lot of the fire fighting skills, which includes motor vehicle extrication for car accidents, and we also put them through EMT certification so they become EMTs. A lot of the calls we go on are medical emergencies, medical calls. A car accident is a good example of something where you use both fire fighter and EMS skills, because you have somebody who gets trapped in a car, you need to extricate them, but you need to administer medical care too."

Nelson says the department only accepts applications once a year. The application period begins April 1 and runs through April 12. Those interested can apply online through the City of Fargo’s website.