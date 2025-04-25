Public schools will teach awareness of human trafficking, under a Senate bill

The House has passed an amended Senate measure that would require public and tribal schools to teach students in grades six, ten and 12 about awareness of human trafficking.

The version of Senate Bill 2330 went through a conference committee.

Originally, the measure would have required that the education be offered beginning in fourth grade. But Rep. Jim Jonas (R-West Fargo) said groups who have pushed for this say that would have been overkill. He told the House grade six is important.

"This is when kids are 12 years old, and this is when those predators start to groom," Jonas said on the House floor. "This is also when kids are entering junior high."

Jonas said in 10th grade, that too is important.

"This is when students are 16, and some choose to drop out," Jonas said.

And Jonas said 12th grade is to get the students before they graduate, and go into the real world.

The vote in the house was 90 to 3.