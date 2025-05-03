Legislature votes to increase speed limits to 80 mph on I-94 and I-29

The Legislature has approved higher speed limits on North Dakota Interstate Highways 94 and 29.

The limit will be 80 miles per hour.

The House approved it Thursday, and the Senate followed Friday. That measure also includes some higher speeding fines.

"This is the first time in several decades that the speeding fines are being increased in the 25 to 55 mph speed zones," said Sen. Dean Rummel (R-Dickinson). "It simplifies the schedule for speeding fines."

Runnel said the fines become more of a deterrent.

"But even with the passage of this bill, those speeding fines are way below surrounding states," Rummel said. "HB 1298 does provide for a study, and a report to Legislative Management, to improve both the drivers' license point system, and the traffic fee schedules."

Sen. John Dwyer (R-Bismarck) spoke against the bill. He said he believes that at 80 mph, people will drive faster than the speed limit.

"If it's 75, people are going to go 80," Dwyer said. "And if it's 80, people are going to go 85. It's just going to be more dangerous."

The Senate vote was 27 to 20,