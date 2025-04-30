Senate rejects conference committee report on Corrections budget

The North Dakota Senate has rejected the conference committee report on the Corrections Department budget.

The compromise of Senate Bill 2015 contained money for a proposed diversion and deflection center in Fargo. The conference committee recommended $3,1 million for that center, designed to help the homeless problem in downtown Fargo, by keeping them out of jail.

The $3 million would be part of a $10 million project to retrofit a building for that center.

"I have never in my life lit $3.1 million on fire," said Sen. Michelle Powers (R-Fargo). "That's what this state would be doing. Words matter — you call it 'diversion and deflection' — it's a homeless shelter."

Powers said there are already homeless shelters in Fargo.

But Sen. Dick Dever of Bismarck supported it.

"Law enforcement needs somewhere, other than jail, to take people," Dever said. "Those law enforcement officers out there are acting in all different kinds of capacities — sometimes as social workers, sometimes as law enforcement. But they need to have options for dealing with people."

The Senate rejected the conference committee vote – 19 voting in favor, 28 against. It now goes back to a conference committee.

