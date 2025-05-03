© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Governor signs measure to provide $3 million for the Fargo National Cemetery

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published May 3, 2025 at 6:49 AM CDT
Model for Fargo Veterans Memorial Center
Dave Thompson
Model for Fargo Veterans Memorial Center

The North Dakota legislature has provided $3 million in state funding for the development of a veteran’s memorial center at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Governor Armstrong signed the bill at a ceremony at the state Capitol in Bismarck Friday, May 2nd.

"This gives us the chance that, once the VA (Veterans Administration) approves the building plan, we can start construction," said project coordinator Jim Graalum. "Before this, we were short on funds. This puts us over the top."

The center will have a gathering area, to be used by friends and family of the deceased veteran prior to interment. It will also have a gallery, indoor restrooms, a garage and a parking lot.
Dave Thompson
