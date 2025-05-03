Governor signs measure to provide $3 million for the Fargo National Cemetery

The North Dakota legislature has provided $3 million in state funding for the development of a veteran’s memorial center at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Governor Armstrong signed the bill at a ceremony at the state Capitol in Bismarck Friday, May 2nd.

"This gives us the chance that, once the VA (Veterans Administration) approves the building plan, we can start construction," said project coordinator Jim Graalum. "Before this, we were short on funds. This puts us over the top."

The center will have a gathering area, to be used by friends and family of the deceased veteran prior to interment. It will also have a gallery, indoor restrooms, a garage and a parking lot.