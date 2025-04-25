Gov. Armstrong signs marijuana edibles bill into law

Beginning August first, North Dakotans with a medical marijuana card will have the option of buying marijuana in the current smokable flower form, or as an edible… Prairie Public Reporter Todd McDonald has details…

"Since implementation of the program, that is a product type that hasn't been available."

Jason Wall is director of the state's medical marijuana program. He says the idea of allowing edible products has been brought up in the past few legislative sessions, but failed to gain a two-thirds majority for passage.

Wall says the bill, House Bill 1203, was signed into law this week by Governor Armstrong, but will not go into effect immediately.

"...So until August 1 comes around, manufacturing facilities do not have authority to manufacture a cannabinoid edible product to take to market. So they will actually begin processing and formulating a cannabinoid edible product to take to market beginning on August 1."

Wall does point out the edible will be manufactured in North Dakota and will have some differences. He says it won't be an apples-to-apples comparison when looking at other states. He says North Dakota lawmakers are taking a more conservative approach.

"...It is only allowed to be a square-shaped, hard or soft, gummy-type product is what we envision. So it's a square shape only. So you're not going to see what you may see in some other recreational states like brownies, candy bars, gummy bears, gummy worms, and the list kind of goes on and on. It will only be one specific shape. So I would say that while it is a cannabinoid edible product coming to the program, it won't be similar to what you see in a recreational state that has edible products.

The law also limits North Dakota edibles to a maximum dosage of 5 milligrams of THC.

More than 10,000 North Dakotans have applied for and received a medical marijuana card. And Wall says that number continues to gradually increase.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.