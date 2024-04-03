Anne Carlsen Center makes move to new campus in Jamestown

The Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown has completed its move to its brand new facility, the Anne Carlsen Center Ballantyne Berg Campus.

The 110,000 square foot facility is located at 2200 20th Street Southwest in Jamestown. CEO Tim Eissinger says the original facility, constructed in 1941, has a rich history – but the new building will offer a more customized, individualized environment he says has been a long time coming.

"It's probably true of any new building project; identifying where future needs will fall, what's necessary to prepare for the next 80 years, and how do we position Anne Carlsen to be a major support for children and families for many years to come."

Eissinger says plans started in the early 2000s, beginning with ways to renovate the original facility. Property was purchased in 2012 and 2015, and construction of the new building has been ongoing for the last 18 months. He says the new campus is designed to facilitate social interaction, peer engagement and physical activity for every child.

"This new facility really fostered some of the state of the art components both in health care, as well as activity, education and recreational activities - and putting it on one continuous circle, so it maintains its integration with all facets of the facility. The youngsters, it's been such a joy to watch them interact. They'd typically, as a part of therapy, ride their bikes or trikes or whatever therapy equipment they might be using at the time, in the halls of the old center. But here, they can go around, and round, and round until all that amazing energy gets syphoned off. It connects them to each part of the services we offer."

Eissinger says the new facility is already fully operational and functioning, but a grand opening kickoff event will be held in June.