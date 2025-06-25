© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Library roof damaged in Friday's storm

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published June 25, 2025 at 5:40 AM CDT
Crane works to repair damaged roof on the Liberty Memorial Building
Office of Management and Budget
Crane works to repair damaged roof on the Liberty Memorial Building

The building on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck that serves as the State Library is over 100 years old.

It’s the Liberty Memorial Building.

"We're trying to do all that we can to preserve and protect that building," said Brandon Solberg, the director of the facilities management division of the state Office of Management and Budget. "WE actually have some funding in the current biennium to do some water mitigation, to prevent water that's been leaking into the basement. And then we have funding next biennium to replace the roof."

However, the building's roof was damaged in last Friday's storms.

"Some high winds took the membrane off the rectangular top portion of the building," Solberg said. "It just peeled it right off."

Work to replace that membrane happened Tuesday.

"That will be essentially a temporary fix, until we can do more extensive roof replacement," Solberg said.

Also, an American Elm tree across the road from the building was damaged by winds. Solberg said that tree had to be removed.

"We hate to see those things go," Solberg said. "They were planted in the 1920s. And it's our state tree."

Solberg said there is money in the upcoming biennium for tree management.

"That's just to do a better job of taking care of what we have, and replacing trees when they do get damaged - for example, in a storm like this."
Tags
Local News state capitol
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content