State Library roof damaged in Friday's storm

The building on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck that serves as the State Library is over 100 years old.

It’s the Liberty Memorial Building.

"We're trying to do all that we can to preserve and protect that building," said Brandon Solberg, the director of the facilities management division of the state Office of Management and Budget. "WE actually have some funding in the current biennium to do some water mitigation, to prevent water that's been leaking into the basement. And then we have funding next biennium to replace the roof."

However, the building's roof was damaged in last Friday's storms.

"Some high winds took the membrane off the rectangular top portion of the building," Solberg said. "It just peeled it right off."

Work to replace that membrane happened Tuesday.

"That will be essentially a temporary fix, until we can do more extensive roof replacement," Solberg said.

Also, an American Elm tree across the road from the building was damaged by winds. Solberg said that tree had to be removed.

"We hate to see those things go," Solberg said. "They were planted in the 1920s. And it's our state tree."

Solberg said there is money in the upcoming biennium for tree management.

"That's just to do a better job of taking care of what we have, and replacing trees when they do get damaged - for example, in a storm like this."