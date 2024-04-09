GOP Convention rejects anti-abortion resolution

The North Dakota Republican Convention has rejected a resolution that called for potential prosecution for women who have abortions.

The vote was taken Saturday.

The resolution read that “abortion is an act of violence that purposefully and knowingly terminates the life of a human being inside the womb,” and that “anyone who kills a pre-born human being is legally answerable for the crime, whether they be a principal offender, accomplice, or co-conspirator.”

Right to life groups opposed the resolution, because it could mean the woman would be criminally prosecuted for having an abortion.

The resolution needed a two-thirds vote to pass. The party did not release the actual results of the vote.