Burgum creates 'Office of Outdoor Recreation'

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order, establishing an “Office of Outdoor Recreation.”

Burgum held a news conference at Ft. Lincoln State Park, south of Mandan, to announce his action.

"People are picking where they want to live first, and then the job is already there for them," Burgum said. "They're not moving to places for jobs — they're moving for places because of the recreation opportunities."

The office will be housed in the state Parks and Recreation Department. It will involve that department, Game and Fish and Commerce. It will also reach out to the private sector for partnerships.

"We all have to work together to get our 'game on,' to really tell the story and help recruit talent, to not just come here to fish for a weekend or pheasant-hunt for a weekend," Burgum said. "We want people who want to move here and become residents."

State parks director Cody Schulz said the key will be outreach.

"There are a number of associations that represent certain industries, and we will be reaching out to them, as well as businesses from a one-on-one perspective," Schulz said. "Getting the private sector involved is going to be hugely important for this to be successful. And we're absolutely positive it can be done, and don well."

North Dakota becomes the 22nd state with an Office of Outdoor Recreation.