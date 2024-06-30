Petitions submitted for the measure to eliminate local property taxes

Backers of an initiated Constitutional measure to eliminate local property taxes have turned in their petitions to the Secretary of State for review.

Backers needed around 31,000 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.

The chairman of the sponsoring committee – Former State Rep. Rick Becker (R-Bismarck) – said the group collected more than 40,000 signatures.

"We anticipate that it would be extraordinarily unlikely for the Secretary of State to throw out more signatures than what we have extra," Becker said. "We're very happy for the people of North Dakota that they will have an opportunity to vote on this in November."

Steve Moen of Minot was one of the signature collectors. He said he collected over 3000 signatures.

"A majority of the people really wanted to get this going," Moen said. "I's been kind of amazing."

A group has formed – called “Keep It Local” – to fight the initiative. Becker said his group will turn its attention to working to convince voters to approve the measure, once it is approved for the ballot.