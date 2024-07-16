Hoeven: Time to "cool down" the rhetoic

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) is joining the chorus of calls for the campaign rhetoric to be “cooled down,” following the weekend’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"We all have a role here," Hoeven told reporters in Minot. "Everyone in elective office across the country — we need to be able to debate issues, and have free speech. But at the same time, there is no place for violence."

Hoeven said we all have to speak out about that.

"And we all need to take this as an opportunity to take a step back, and say, 'We're Americans, and we're here to take care of each other."

Hoeven said there will be vigorous debates, and there will be some disagreement on the issues.

"But at the same time., let's treat each other civilly and with respect," Hoeven said.

Hoeven also said believes the Secret Service should have to answer to security lapses that allowed someone being able to have a gun on a roof nearby, and to be able to take a shot.

"Clearly, there was a breakdown in security," Hoeven said. "We need to understand exactly what happened. There is no way this individual should have been on a rooftop, with a clear line-of-sight to shoot at President Trump."

Hoeven said that was a clear breakdown. He said we don't have the details yet.

"But we need to understand what happened," Hoeven said.

Committees in both the Senate and the House say they will hold hearings.