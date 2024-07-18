Mn Senate Leader visits Moorhead

A visit to northwest Minnesota for Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy. The St. Paul DFL’er was in the Moorhead area Thursday meeting with state Senator Rob Kupec. Murphy says the visit gave her the chance to look at growth generated by past investments made by the state and a look at some of the challenges that remain…

“And while we made a lot of progress, it is clear that there is more to do in health care, in child care, to make sure our schools, public schools are strong across the state of Minnesota, that we have a workforce that is serving the people of Minnesota, that those jobs pay well. So, not daunted by the work in front of us, and there is more to do.”

Standing near a State-backed railroad underpass construction site, Senator Kupec says there are needs around the state and finding solutions should not depend entirely on population…

“…Some of the same challenges that cities are facing with failing infrastructure. It's just aged out and when you don't have the population base necessarily to to be able to pay for that, I think that's where the state can partner and we can find solutions so that, you know, small towns can have drinking water. Your town cannot exist if you don't have, you know, an adequate source of water.

That's just a basic life need and so those are areas I think that we're going to be challenges going forward and be exciting to find the ways for those solutions.”