Three people died in Enderlin, North Dakota, in a late Friday night tornado

Tornadoes and high winds slammed portions of North Dakota last night, and into the morning hours.

That has prompted Gov. Kelly Armstrong to declare a statewide disaster, activating the State Emergency Operations plan.

Numerous funnel cloud and tornado sightings have been received. One confirmed tornado at Enderlin that struck shortly before midnight killed three people Another tornado was confirmed near Spiritwood, east of Jamestown. The National Weather Service Grand Forks office has sent a crew to Enderlin to determine the damage.

There have been other reports of tornadoes, at Adrian, Verona, and New Salem.

Jamestown reported hail up to three inches in diameter. Wind gusts to near 100 miles an hour were clocked in Bismarck-Mandan.

State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging residents to inspect their property damage, and begin insurance claims as soon as possible.