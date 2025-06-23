Enderlin tornado victims identified; Tornadoes at Enderlin and Spiritwood rated EF3-plus

The Cass County Sheriff’s office has identified the three people who were killed in the tornado in Enderlin Friday night.

They are identified as 73 year old Michael Dalton Dehn, 73 year old Katherine Ann Pfaff-Dehn, and 89 year old Marcario Machuca Lucio.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has come up with preliminary ratings for both the Enderlin and Spiritwood tornadoes. Meteorologist Dan Riddle in Grand Forks said both have been given a preliminary "EF-3-plus" designation.

"The reason it's EF-3 plus is ratings of EF-4 need additional people to look at the damage, Riddle said. "If the Weather Service surveyors see what they think is greater than EF-3 damage, then the additional people will look at the damage and determine if the higher rating is needed."

Riddle said that could be done remotely, looking at video of the damage, or on site.

Riddle also said it appears there were as many as 10 to 15 tornadoes across the state Friday night.