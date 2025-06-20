Severe weather threat includes strong winds, large hail, possible tornadoes

North Dakotans and Minnesotans should have multiple ways to remain weather-aware this afternoon and into the overnight hours – this from Jacob Spender, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

Spender says much of the area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather – which includes the possibility of tornadoes.

"The enhanced risk goes all the way down from Grand Forks County to Cass County, and it elongates to the west and to the east as well; so it's a pretty large area that we're looking at for that severe weather potential."

Spender says risk of tornadoes is elevated, but the risk of large hail up to tennis ball size, along with winds gusting of up to 75 mph or higher makes the stakes even greater.

He says instability will build throughout the afternoon, and then storms will begin to fire this evening between 7 and 9pm. He says the storms will continue through the overnight hours, making them particularly dangerous.

"On your cell phone, itself, make sure you have the ringer turned up all the way. If you have a NOAA weather radio, that's perfect as well. Make sure if you're near any, that you can hear any sirens, as well as monitoring any conditions through any apps or through our products themselves, updates, AFDs, all that kind of stuff."

Spender also says to remain situationally aware. He says since it’s warm out, and it’s the weekend, it’s likely people will be outdoors or traveling. He says to keep an eye on warnings that may pop up in areas around you, and to be paying attention to what may be developing and heading your way.