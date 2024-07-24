Bismarck water tower being torn down

A Bismarck landmark for many years is being torn down.

It’s the 107-foot blue water tower in the north part of the city, just off Washington Street.

It was constructed in 1938, and was de-commissioned after 65 years in service.

"This was basically the north end of town," said Bismarck Public Works utility operations director Michelle Klose. "This is what was providing water service to the city, along with a west-end reservoir near the water treatment plant, and that's what the community used for drinking water service and storage."

The water tower was decommissioned in 2003.

After the state Historical Society determined there were “no historic properties affected” by the water tower’s removal, the property was sold to a group called the Residential Neighborhood Pertnership, for $150,000.

Partnership member Kim Jondahl lives near the tower –and she called this “bittersweet.”

"I actually love having this 1938 piece of iconic Bismarck history in my back yard," Jondahl said. "I grew up going to Hughes Junior High, and walking past this every day. So I've loved it, and I joke about it being my 'big, blue, garden art sculpture' in the back yard."

But Jondahl said although she will miss the water tower, removing it brings an opportunity.

"I'm excited we get an opportunity to shape the future of Bismarck, by building one or two beautiful homes in its place," Jondhal said.

THe metal from the tower will be sold for scrap.