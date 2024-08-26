American Red Cross: blood supply hampered by severe weather

Officials with the American Red Cross say the organization continues to experience an emergency blood shortage this year.

Kimberly Vosseteig is Executive Director for the Eastern North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota region of the American Red Cross. She says since April, the American Red Cross has been in continuous action mode responding to more than 19 climate disasters – which she says is more than double the average over the last forty years. So far this year nearly 60 blood drives have been canceled, exacerbating the issue. Vosseteig says all blood types are currently in demand – and there are several opportunities for people to give locally.

"If you want to go to www.redcrossblood.org, and put in your zip code - that should pull up the next 14 days worth of blood drives going on in your area. Today, we have one in Fergus Falls, tomorrow we're in Wadena, we have Parkers Prairie, Brandon in Minnesota, Detroit Lakes, and then ending the week in Fargo. We're still looking for 13 people to come and give blood Friday here at the Red Cross Office in Fargo."

Vosseteig says donors can also make appointments for blood donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, which can also track exactly where donations are sent and how they positively impact lives.