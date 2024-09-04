AI in health care: Sanford Health taking part in discussion

The chief medical officer of virtual care at Sanford Health will take part in a discussion on integrating artificial intelligence into health care.

Dr. David Newman will be speaking on the panel called “Taming the Wild West of AI in Health Care,” which takes place at an event this Thursday and Friday in Boston. He says the last couple of years have been explosive in the development of AI, and Sanford Health wants to be ahead of the curve.

"What we're committed to at Sanford is helping this be physician led, health care led instead of technology driven. We want health care driving technology and not technology driving health care; and we're partnering with a lot of different companies to make sure it's safe for patients."

Newman says Sanford is looking at lots of ways to integrate AI, including products that help decrease burnout for physicians – helping them respond to messages, and how to improve patient care with regular health screenings.

Newman also says a lot of challenges still exist in the world of AI, especially with incorporating it into systems like health care entities.

"We see a lot of companies that have great products that aren't finished; they can work with their demo, but they can't work in the real world with real patient data, and with real health care systems. So what we're committed to is partnering with these companies to make a finished product, to make sure it's safe for patients and that it makes their lives better. But right now, I would say most of the companies aren't there yet. They need help to operationalize their products and their ideas."

The panel discussion will take place Friday morning.