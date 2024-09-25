North Dakota public colleges report enrollment increases

North Dakota colleges and universities are reporting an increase in student enrollment.

The University System headcount showed 45,806, which amounts to 34,781 full time equivalent students.

"We have had increases across the board — almost every institution has seen increases in almost every demographic," University system director of institutional research Dr. Jen Weber told the state Board of Higher Education.

Weber said the state is also seeing an increase of about 10 percent for first year students from Minnesota. That – after Minnesota instituted its “North Star Promise” program, with free tuition for students who attend college in-state. To respond to the Minnesota program, North Dakota colleges that have had a good number of Minnesota enrollees instituted some things on their own, to attract the students — including stepping up recruiting.

"We have 32 percent of our students come from Minnesota," said North Dakota State College of Science President Rod Flanagan. "Last year it was 31 percent."

Flanagan said when the North Star Promise program came out, he gathered staff to discuss how NDSCS would react to it – and the college chose not to – as he put it – “give away tuition.”

"We have solid opportunities for students, through scholarships, through 'career builders,' and through other means for students to capitalize on tuition assistance," Flanagan said. "Frankly, 71 percent of our Minnesota students come to us tuition-free as it is."

Eight of the 11 colleges reported enrollment gains for the fall semester. Williston State College had a 16 percent gain; Mayville State University reports an 8.2 percent gain, and the University of North Dakota reported a gain of six percent.