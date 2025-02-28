Board of Higher Education approves mid-contract raises for four University presidents

The state Board of Higher Education has voted to give four University presidents raises, after initially turning down a proposal to boost UND President Andrew Armacost’s salary to match that of NDSU president David Cook.

Some board members said raising Armacost’s salary would acknowledge UND’s being named an “R-1” research school, just like NDSU.

That would have raised Armacost’s salary to $488,445.

Board member Kevin Black resisted. He said the presidents’ salaries will be reviewed in June. He also said there should be a more comprehensive plan for compensation.

“We need to create the plan,” Black said. “We will adjust President Armacost’s salary when we review these in normal due course in June.”

But Board member Casey Ryan pushed back. He said Armacost has not been treated fairly by the Board.

“To me, passing this is a statement to President Armacost, that yes, we support you,” Ryan said. “We’re not going to say, ‘Well, wait for more months for your salary to be increased.’ It’s not fair.”

The board initially voted 5 to 3 to wait until June. But toward the end of the meeting, Black reopened the discussion.

“I’ve been frantically thinking about how we can address this, since the news has come out that UND has moved to an R-1,” Black said.

Black proposed that the Board use a salary figure that would be at the 85 percent mark for similar sized institutions in the geographic region, plus money for years of service. And he said this would affect not only Armacost and Cook, but also Valley City State University president Alan LaFave and Mayville State University President Brian VanHorn. Under it, Cook will receive $497,000, Armacost, $492,000, VanHorn, $274,000 and LaFave $273,000.

The Board will also review all presidents’ salaries in June.