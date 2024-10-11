No charges filed in shooting at West Fargo Church

No charges will be filed against a man who shot and killed another man outside a church in West Fargo in August.

25-year-old Austin Strom, who was a member of Prairie Heights Church, had been sleeping in the parking lot when he got into an altercation with another member, 66-year-old Kent Hodges.

According to a memo by Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren, three videos were reviewed of the incident. One was recorded by Hodges, another was taken by a passerby walking their dog, and a third was recorded via dashcam by a nearby business.

At one point, Hodges recorded Strom as he aggressively spoke to Hodges for several minutes, and then tried to stop Strom as he advanced toward the doors of the church with a rock, but tripped and fell. Strom began kicking Hodges in the head and face.

Moorhead resident Donald Barron – who had been watching the altercation – then drove into the parking lot, exited the car with his gun, and told Strom to get on the ground.

The videos show Barron repeatedly telling Strom to stand back and warning he would shoot as he backed away from Strom. As Strom moved quickly toward Barron, Barron shot Strom in the chest. Barron then unloaded his gun, placed it on his vehicle and called 911.

Strom died at the scene of the incident. Hodges sustained severe injuries. According to Youngren’s memo, it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Barron did not act in lawful defense of himself, or Hodges.