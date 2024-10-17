DOT holding a public input session on Northern Red River Flood Study

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a public input meeting next Monday in Minto to discuss the Northern Red River Flood Study.

The study area is north of Grand Forks to the Canadian Border.

DOT is doing the study with Barr Engineering.

"What we're doing is helping DOT identify opportunities to reduce the duration and frequency of flooding on some of the major transportation corridors in the northern Red River Valley," said Barr Engineering Project Manager Jennifer Koehler. "Right now, we're in the data gathering phase, and starting outreach with the public and various agencies in the northern valley, to help frame-up what are the alternatives?"

Koehler said Barr will be working with the DOT and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate what could be done in these various corridors.

The Minto meeting will be held in the Community Center, 114 Harvey Ave., from 5 to 7 pm.