With road construction season upon us, a plea for drivers to slow down and be cautious

It’s road construction season in North Dakota.

"We have over $400 million worth of projects going on," said North Dakota Department of Transportation deputy director for engineering Matt Linneman. "There are 175 different projects across the state."

DOT – along with the state Highway Patrol and the Associated General Contractors –want to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones, and to keep distractions to a minimum.

Russ Hanson is with the contractors’ group. He said the 2025 Legislature made a change on fines for speeding in a work zone, that will take effect August first, when the minimum fine goes from $80 to $150. He said he knows drivers can get frustrated wirh having to slow down in construction zones.

"But just remember, that minor inconvenience of today is part of an effort for an improved and more safe future ride," Hanson said. "So when you see the orange cone, drop the phone and slow down."

Last year, there were 230 incidents in work zones, and one fatality.

