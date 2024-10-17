NDDOT: Road construction season 'a success'

North Dakota’s Department of Transportation says the 2024 road construction season was successful.

The Department spent about $580 million across the state. And DOT state construction engineer Phil Murdoff says the weather this year was good for that construction.

"The weather, especially at the end of summer and early fall, has been very conducive to wrapping up many, if not all, of our projects," Murdoff said.

Murdoff said the vast majority of the projects will likely be completed this year.

"The most expensive project was our four-laning of US 85 from Watford City to the Long X bridge," Murdoff said. "That was a $70- some million project."

The plan is to make US 85 four lane to Belfield.

"The Department is in the planning stages of project development, to try and make that happen," Murdoff said.

And Murdoff also said he wants to thank the traveling public for navigating construction areas safely.

"No highway worker fatalities or major injuries in our work zones this year," Murdoff said. "That's really a credit to the traveling public, slowing down in work zones and putting their phones down, and paying attention."

Murdoff said he's also grateful for the drivers' patience.