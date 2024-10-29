ND Association of Counties President concerned about crime increasing, lack of mental health services

The president of the North Dakota Association of Counties said one of his main concerns is the increase in crime.

And Jayme Tenneson said another major concern is the lack of mental health services in communities.

Tenneson is the Nelson-Griggs County States' Attorney.

"IN Nelson County, for instance, over the last two years we've seen a 40 percent increase in caseload," Tenneson said. "I have concerns about that — the cost of jailing people, the cost of prosecution, the cost of law enforcement and retaining law enforcement."

Tenneson said along with that, he sees a real need for more mental health services in the counties.

"It''s kind of a taboo topic that no one wants to talk about, but we have problems," Tennseon said. "I'm a car guy, so I analogize that it's having a car when your 'service' light comes on, and if you don't fix it at some point, you're going to have a larger problem."

Tenneson said it's that way with mental health.

"If we don't help people, we will have people who continue to get worse, and it may be a problem we will not be able to solve."

Tenneson said he believes having mental health services available will reduce the crime rate.

"I've actually bee in contact with the leadership of the State Hospital, hoping to do something in the Legislature," Tenneson said. "It's a concern everybody has, and something that plagues everyone."

