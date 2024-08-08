New tool for law enforcement to deal with behavioral health issues

Law enforcement officers across Central North Dakota now have a resource to help people receive behavioral health care.

It’s called Avel eCare Crisis Care.

"Traditionally, what we've seen in the past is, somebody was reaching out for help, and maybe law enforcement was activated," said Brian Erickson, Avel eCare's vice president and general manager of behavioral health. "Law enforcement had limited abilities to make a decision on how to support that individual."

Erickson said the program provides a "professional that rides along with them, virtually, and supports them in the decision making process."

One of the agencies is the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.

"If we get a call, to someone who is psychotic, suicidal, or just unable to care for themselves, we can call Avel eCare on the phone, tell them what we have," said Sheriff's Lieutenant Tracy Nelson. "They provided us with an iPad, and over that device, they talk to the person in crisis. They determine whether the person can stay at their residence safely, or if we do, in fact, need to take them to the hospital or some other care facility for treatment."

Dr. Dan Cramer of the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services said this partnership has been positive.

"It allows people, especially with the rural nature of our state, to get that in-person contact, regardless of where they're at," Cramer said.

