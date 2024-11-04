MATBUS, CATBUS offering free rides on Election Day

Voters may have free transportation options on Election Day this week.

MATBUS, which provides transportation in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Dilworth, is providing free rides to and from polling sites tomorrow. When boarding the bus, riders can simply notify the driver they are coming to or from voting in order to redeem the free ride. MAT Paratransit riders can also take advantage of free rides, and are recommended to call and schedule with a dispatcher.

Taaren Haak is assistant transit planner and marketing specialist with MATBUS.

"We want to be a good community partner for the Fargo/Moorhead area, and really facilitate so as many people can get to the polls as possible, so not having a ride is not a deterrent."

Voters in Bismarck and Mandan have similar options through Bis-Man Transit on CATBUS and Paratransit. Free rides will be offered for all hours of operation to all locations.