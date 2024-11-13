Bremer Bank helps former homeless families with a Welcome Home.

Volunteers at Bremer Bank in Fargo are helping fill what they call “Welcome Home” packages. The boxes of basic home supplies are distributed through non-profit agencies as part of the “Home For Good” program which partners the bank with the United Way…

“…When families transition out of homelessness into stable housing, many don't have the essential items that they need to create a safe and welcoming home. And the Welcome Home Kit that are being assembled in this room will warmly welcome families as they begin their new lives and their new homes.”

Julie Whitney is a Senior Vice President with Bremer Bank. She gave us a walk-through of the box filling process…

“…So yesterday, groups got together and they packed the kits that go in the kits. So we've got cleaning utensils, towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent, a hygiene pack, cleaning supplies, both for dishes and just for the house, silverware, plates, a nice warm blanket, a grocery bag, and everything fits nicely into these little kits. The five area nonprofits will come pick them up tomorrow and then distribute them to families that can put them to good use.”

In all, the Fargo bank will fill 250 boxes. About 100 will be kept in the Fargo-Moorhead area, the rest will be combined with boxes filled at other Bremer locations. The overall goal is to fill 750 boxes for distribution with-in the Bremer footprint in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.