Search organized for missing Indigenous people from Fort Totten

Searchers are coming together this week to look for two Indigenous people who disappeared from the Spirit Lake Reservation this year.

21-year-old Jemini Posey disappeared from Fort Totten in January, and 27-year-old Isaac Hunt disappeared a couple of months later.

The search is taking place this Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16. Volunteers are meeting at the Fort Totten Wellness Center at 9am, with search efforts lasting until 7pm both days.

Searchers are asked to wear clothing for cold and windy conditions – as well as blaze orange, to increase visibility during deer hunting season.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call the Fort Totten Police Department at 701-766-4231.

