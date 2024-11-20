Applications available for the 'Out of the Ashes' wildfire disaster relief program

Application and nomination forms are now available for ranchers to access the Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program.

The program is run through the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the Stockmen’s Foundation. This was set up to help support cattle ranchers who suffered serious losses during recent wildfires.

"The Stockmen's Association and Stockmen's Foundation started the pool of funds with a $50,000 initial contribution," said Stockmen's Association Executive Vice-President Julie Ellingson. "That fund has grown to more than $723,000."

Ellingson said the applications and nomination forms are available on the Website ndstockmen.org. She said the deadline to apply is January 10th.

"The idea is to give folks the chance to assess their damages, get through their year-end, work with their insurance companies and other disaster assistance and such," Ellingson said. "They can sort through that and apply."

Ellingson said the goal is for the review committee to get through the applications in the month of January, and then issue the checks as promptly as possible.

The wildfires destroyed fields, out-buildings, fences and livestock. Two people died in those wildfires.