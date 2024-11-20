North Dakota is again producing just under 1.2 million barrels of oil per day

North Dakota’s oil production climbed to just under 1.2 million barrels per day in September.

"That's an increase we had been expecting and anticipating," said Mark Bohrer, the assistant director of the Oil and Gas Division of the State Department of Mineral Resources. He talked about the September numbers at his monthly "Director's Cut" briefing.

The numbers are usually not available for two months.

Bohrer told reporters the state produced more than 3.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas that month, and the gas capture rate remains around 95 percent. He also said 111 new wells were permitted in October.

"We think that around that 100 mark is the number we need to be at, to be able to grow production one to two percent," Bohrer said. He also said 95 wells were completed in October.

"WE have 19,200 wells producing now," Bohrer said. "That's another record high."