Soybean harvest 'good,' but concerns about prices -- and tariffs

The executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Council says 2024 was a good year for soybeans.

"We ended up a little dry, but overall I think we increased our bushels over last year," said Stephanie Sinner. "That's always a welcome sight."

Sinner said with a big crop in the bins, the focus turns to trade and exports.

"We hosted quite a few trade teams this fall, that came in to see the harvest," Sinner said. "It's always fun to see our friends from all over the world, and they were excited about the crop they saw."

Sinner said with both soybean crushing plants working, marketing options have changed.

"That's fun to see that rolling out, and wheels turning," Sinner said.

But the executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association said even with a good crop, she's concerned about low prices for soybeans. Nancy Johnson said the input prices are high as well. She said having more bushels helps, but it doesn't make up for everything.

"We hope that input prices will continue to soften," Johnson said. "They have in some sectors."

And Johnson said they are hoping for good exports.

"We are a little concerned about the possible tariffs," Johnson said. "We've done some research, saying North Dakota in particular will be impacted by tariffs."

Johnson said it could mean farmers will hold soybean on the farm until conditions improve, rather than sell them.

Johnson also said she recently returned from meetings in Washington, DC with members of Congress – and she is convinced there will be another one-year extension of the farm bill.