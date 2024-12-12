© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Northwest Area Water Supply project now on track to get Missouri River water to Minot and northwestern ND

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published December 12, 2024 at 9:25 AM CST
ND Dept of Water Resources

Work continues on a project to bring Missouri River water to Minot and northwest North Dakota.

The Northwest Area Water Supply is currently using water from the Sundre Aquifer. But that will change.

"We are working on a biota water treatment plant, with the hope that it will be complete, when the lake water becomes available," said North Dakota Department of Water Resources water development division director Sindja S. Pillai-Grenolds.

That plant is under construction near May. Water will be moving from the Snake Creek Pumping Plant to Max, and then northward.

S. Pillai Grenolds said there have been some supply issues , and a delay in getting the equipment to finish the biota plant.

"Right now, we are hoping for the summer of 2025 for getting the work inside the Snake Creek Pumping Plant completed, so we are then able to push water to the biota water treatment plant," said S. Pillai-Grenolds. "That's a goal."

NAWS will serve 81,000 customers.
