Upgrades coming for Southwest Water Pipeline project

The state Water Commission has approved an $86 million dollar bid for upgrades to the Southwest Water Pipeline.

"We covered the geographical area in 2018," said Department of Water Resources water development division director Sindhuja S. Pillai-Grinolds. She said two plants in Dickinson furnish 18 million gallons of water daily. Pillai-Grinolds said one of the plants – which is also Dickinson’s municipal water treatment plant – will be replaced. That one provides 12 million gallons per day.

"That existing plant is over 70 years old," Pillai-Grinolds said.

Plans are also going to be developed to bring water to some unserved areas.

"There were some areas that were very expensive, and we couldn't get to those areas at that point in time," Pillai-Grinolds said. "Now, the Southwest Authority is doing a sign-up campaign, and we already have another 700 users signed up."

Pillai-Grinolds said there will have to be a final design for that part of the project, as well as bidding.

The sign up ends Dec. 31st.