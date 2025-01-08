Standing Rock tribal chair talks law enforcement, bridges during the 'State of the Relationship' address to the Legislature

The chair of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says there is a need for more law enforcement on Tribal lands.

Janet Alkire gave the biennial “State of the Relationship” address to the North Dakota Legislature.

"The federal government has been woefully under funding our law enforcement budgets, creating a crisis that not only impacts the tribes, but the state we have in common," Alkire said. "Crime doesn't respect political boundaries."

Alkire praised state officials for supporting a regional Bureau of Indian Affairs training center, located at the National Guard’s Camp Grafton facility. She said now she hopes Congress will fund it.

Alkrie also said one of her priorities this session is to create an alert for missing and murdered indigenous people in North Dakota. She said Rep. Jaymie Davis (D-Rollette) is introducing it.

"For those of you who don't understand the seriousness of MMIP, it is of epidemic proportions," Alkrie said. "Most tribes are under-served due to under-funding. So, as a result, violent crimes, criminal activities are higher than in non-Native areas, which have adequate funding and adequate staffing."

Bridge proposal

Alkrie also said says she is hoping that a bridge can be built over the Missouri River at Fort Yates.

"We call agree that we need easier access to services on the east side and west side of the Missouri River," Alkrie said. "Today, there are only two bridges, at Bismarck and Mobridge, that connect the east to the west of the state, leaving a vast gap of 120 nautical miles."

Alkire said the tribe has receved a $14.5 million dollar planning grant to – as she put it—“turn that vision into reality.” And she is hoping the North Dakota Legislature would support the project as well.

"Building a new bridge would not only improve physical connectivity, but also symbolize stronger relations and collaboration between North Dakota and Standing Rock," Alkrie said.

The idea of a bridge has been discussed for a number of years. Alkire said she’s encouraged by some of the support the Legislature has already shown.

