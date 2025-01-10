Gov. Armstrong's property tax proposal gets its first Legislative hearing Tuesday

Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s property tax reform proposal is now a bill.

It’s HB 1176. It contains increases in the primary residence credit, with a goal of eventually having those homeowners’ property tax reduced to zero..

This bill is one of what is expected to be several bills dealing with the property tax. And House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) said he also wants to take a look at those proposals.

"We want to find out — are there other good ideas in those bills that we could utilize," Lefor said in an interview. "So I think, in two weeks we'll have a good, working knowledge of the totality of the bills, an the subject matter of each."

Lefor said all those bills have to be vetted.

"I'm more wanting to hear what the ideas are in those bills, and can we mix and merge and match some of those to provide the best public policy," Lefor said. "That's what I'm all about."

The measure also puts a three percent annual cap on local property tax budgets. Cities and counties have raised concerns over caps. But Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot) is supporting caps.

"At this point in our state's revenue cycle, I strongly support caps," Hogue said. "I just looked at a report that Legislative Council provided, and there are a lot of states that have caps. It's not the majority, but a large number of states have caps, and have had them for a long time."

That bill will first go to the House Finance and Taxation Committee. A hearing is scheduled at 9 am Tuesday.

