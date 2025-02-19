Armstrong signs his first bill

Gov. Kelly Armstrong has signed his first bill of the 2025 legislative session.

The measure is SB 2201, and it deals with the Primary Residence Tax Credit.

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said it is more of a clean-up bill.

"The way the bill was drafted in 2023, that provided the Primary residence credit, it did not include people who had homes in a trust," Kroshus said. "This bill corrects that, and they are now eligible for both 2024 — the year they missed — and also this current 2025 property tax year, as well."

So how does someone access this?

"They can contact our office," Kroshus said. "We will work with them directly. Or they can go online at the tax website, and apply for their credit that way as well."

Kroshus said he's encouraging people to do that electronically, if they can.

"It doesn't take long, just a few minutes," Kroshus said. "if they have any questions, we're more than happy to help."